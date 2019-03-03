Looking beyond Mueller, Democrats cast investigative nets

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., right, speaks as he gives closing remarks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, at left, as the hearing for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, at the House Oversight and Reform Committee concludes, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Cummings, said afterward that he wanted to call in several people mentioned repeatedly by Cohen. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo