Southwest sues mechanics union alleging deliberate slowdowns

FILE - In this July 17, 2018 file photograph, ramp workers prepare a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 for departure to Denver from Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. Southwest is suing its mechanics’ union over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown that is grounding planes and disrupting flights. The airline filed the lawsuit against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association late Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in federal district court in Dallas. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo