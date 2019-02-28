Report says Trump demanded top-secret clearance for Kushner

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Jared Kushner, left, U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser, prior to their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Erdogan met with with U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law for talks that are expected to centre on his planned Mideast peace initiative. Turkey's Economy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan's son-in-law, was also present. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)