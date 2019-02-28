Judge won’t make Mongols biker gang surrender trademark logo

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2008 file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca, at podium, speaks during a news conference in Los Angeles with the trademarked Mongols logo seen on a motorcycle at right. A California federal judge has refused to order the Mongols motorcycle gang to forfeit its trademarked logo, delivering a blow to prosecutors. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter said Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, that such an order would have been unconstitutional. Ric Francis, File AP Photo