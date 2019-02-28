Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo on the side of a showroom on April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. because of new problems that can lead to engine fires. Documents posted Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, by the government show the Korean automakers are adding three recalls after reports of fires across the country. (AP Photo, File)