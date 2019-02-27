NTSB: Excavation near pipeline tied to San Francisco fire

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, San Francisco firefighters battle a fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco. The National Transportation Safety Board says the damaged gas pipeline shows damage consistent with being ruptured by third-party excavators. In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, investigators also say the Feb. 6 fire took more than two hours to extinguish, though crews from Pacific Gas & Electric were on site 20 minutes after the fire began. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo