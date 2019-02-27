On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam’s economy

Students of Vinfast Training Center holding Vietnam and North Korea national flags as they prepare for the arrival of a senior North Korean delegation at VinFast, an automotive startup manufacturer in Hai Phong, Vietnam Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepared for his second summit with President Donald Trump, top members of his delegation made a whirlwind tour of one of Vietnam’s most successful conglomerates. Minh Hoang AP Photo