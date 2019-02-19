Billionaire Icahn wants Caesars Entertainment to sell itself

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in Las Vegas. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to drive casino giant Caesars Entertainment to sell itself. The activist investor disclosed in a securities filing Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that he owns a roughly 10 percent stake in the company, confirming previous reports. John Locher, File AP Photo