A look at companies moving UK business in the age of Brexit

Honda's decision to close a plant in Britain comes at a time when businesses are worrying about the potential impact of the country's looming departure from the European Union.
Here's a look at companies and organizations that have announced in recent months they would shift operations out of Britain or cut jobs or business in the country.
Nissan - carmaker scrapped plan to make new SUV at plant in Sunderland, England
Panasonic - electronics maker moved European offices to Amsterdam
Dyson - home appliances maker to move headquarters to Singapore
P&O - ferry operator to register fleet under flag of Cyprus, an EU member
Sony - electronics maker to move European base to Amsterdam
Unilever - consumer goods giant wanted to leave UK headquarters but move was stopped by shareholders
Flybmi - airline goes into bankruptcy citing Brexit jitters as one reason
Jaguar Land Rover - most of 4,500 global jobs cut to be made in Britain
Multiple banks - HSBC, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs among those that will move hundreds of jobs to Frankfurt, Dublin or Paris
European Banking Authority - EU agency moving operations to Paris
European Medicines Agency - EU agency moving operations to Amsterdam
