Tech could unite Europe’s populists ahead of EU vote in May

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery declined 5 cents at $4.9660 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .80 cent at $3.7240 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 2.20 cents at $2.7420 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was unchanged at 9.0260 a bushel.