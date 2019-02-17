Fairbanks North Star Borough to removed CBD ads on buses

A Fairbanks North Star Borough official says ads for a cannabinoid commonly called CBD were mistakenly posted on public buses.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the local store's ads are being removed.
Borough transportation director Glenn Miller says the ads from Aurora Apothecary should not have been accepted . He says the borough rejects potentially controversial advertisements.
Miller says no one has complained about the CBD ads.
CBD is credited with easing multiple health problems — a claim lacking scientific evidence. CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabis extract, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the marijuana chemical that gets people high.
Kemp Lankford, who owns Aurora Apothecary, says the borough returned his money. But he adds he's disappointed and believes many people misunderstand CBD, which is derived from industrial hemp.
