Jury awards $123M to victims in Seattle duck boat crash

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo, a "Ride the Ducks" amphibious tour bus, right, and a charter bus remain at the scene of a multiple fatality collision on the Aurora Bridge in Seattle. A jury has awarded about $123 million to victims and families in a 2015 duck boat crash that killed five college students and wounded more than 60 others in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 that King County Superior Court jurors after a four-month civil trial found that Ride the Ducks International bore 67 percent of the responsibility for the crash, and tour vehicle operator Ride The Ducks of Seattle was 33 percent at fault. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo