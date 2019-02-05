Hawaii: Airbnb has acknowledged hosts not paying all taxes

FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013 file photo shows people at Lanikai Beach, a popular neighborhood for vacation rentals, in Kailua, Hawaii. Hawaii says a judge should compel Airbnb to hand over 10 years of receipts and other documents from its hosts because the home-sharing platform has acknowledged that hosts aren't fully complying with state tax laws. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2019. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo