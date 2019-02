Trump says ‘ridiculous partisan’ probes can derail progress

Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump warned emboldened Democrats in his State of the Union speech Tuesday that "ridiculous partisan investigations" could derail economic progress.

Trump peppered his remarks with calls for bipartisanship, urging Washington to govern "not as two parties, but as one nation." But his message clashed with the rancorous atmosphere he has helped cultivate in the nation's capital — as well as the desire of most Democrats to block his path during his next two years in office.

The president's remarks previewed how he planned to defend himself as the new Democratic House majority launches a flurry of investigations into his administration and personal finances.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," he declared.

Trump's speech to lawmakers and the nation comes at a critical moment in his presidency. He pushed his party into a lengthy government shutdown over border security, only to cave to Democrats. With another shutdown deadline looming, the president has few options for getting Congress to fund a border wall, and he risks further alienating his party if he tries to circumvent lawmakers by declaring a national emergency instead.

Looking past the funding fight, Trump announced plans to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in late February, according to his prepared remarks. The two met last summer in Singapore, though that meeting only led to a vaguely worded commitment by the North to denuclearize.

As he stood before lawmakers, the president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke. House Democratic women created a sea of white, donning the color favored by early 20th-century suffragettes. And several senators running for president were also in the audience, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Another Democratic star, Stacey Abrams, will deliver the party's response to Trump. Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America's first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia.

In excerpts released ahead of Abrams' remarks, she calls the shutdown a political stunt that "defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values."