NFL Legends Community offers ex-players valuable resources

FILE - In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, speaks at the league's spring meetings in San Francisco. Vincent was instrumental in launching an initiative four years ago to help former players stay connected with their teams and to offer them assistance in many areas from making sure they get health checks to life after football. The NFL Legends Community now has a community director for each team, giving 20,000 former players a direct link to get involved and utilize the various offerings. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo