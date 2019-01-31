Asian stocks mixed as China-US talks end with no deal

A man holds a smartphone showing stock prices as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house decorated with red lanterns in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Asian markets were mixed on Friday as trade talks ended in Washington with no deal but the promise of a second meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Gains were limited by a private survey showing that Chinese manufacturing slowed to the lowest level in almost three years. Andy Wong AP Photo