Bullock seeks to cement legacy in final State of the State

Steve Bullock sought to cement his legacy as governor in his final State of the State speech, touting improvements in Montana's economy, educational opportunities and health care coverage since he took office in 2013.
Bullock also made a pitch Thursday for his budget proposal, increased investments in education and continuing the state's Medicaid expansion program.
The Democrat also asked lawmakers to pass a major infrastructure bill, saying his proposal this session addresses past concerns.
He said he would insist on a $300 million reserve in the two-year budget, saying the $200 million favored by the Republican majority leaves too little room for the unexpected.
He also pressed them to pass tax increases that target tourists and people who use tobacco and alcohol.
Bullock said he is optimistic both parties can work together.
