PG&E must deal with problem that bankruptcy won’t end: fires

FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo the logo for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was not the first utility to declare bankruptcy, not even when it did so in 2001. But when the nation's largest utility filed again for Chapter 11 protection this week, it took a step no utility has in seeking shelter from potentially insurmountable legal bills because the company's power lines are blamed for sparking deadly wildfires. Richard Drew, File AP Photo