Charter: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $296 million.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.
The cable provider posted revenue of $11.23 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.15 billion.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $5.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.63 billion.
Charter shares have climbed nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23 percent in the last 12 months.
Comments