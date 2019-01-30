Fire crews battle paper plant fire amid frigid temperatures

Fire crews have been battling a large blaze at a New Jersey paper plant amid frigid temperatures.
Crews from around the area were called Wednesday afternoon to the Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. Councilman Joseph Dombrowski told the North Jersey Record that no one was believed to be inside, but declined other comment on details of the fire.
Mayor Frank Caramagna said the roof had collapsed by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire is the second reported this month at the site. In 2017, more than 100 firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the plant.
