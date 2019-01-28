Woman stops bus after driver suffers fatal medical emergency

A passenger in New Hampshire says she jumped into action to stop an out-of-control bus after the driver suffered a fatal medical emergency.
Lizette Markham says she was riding the Nashua Transit System bus Monday morning when it struck a fire hydrant and a parked car.
Markham says she noticed the driver was slumped over, so she rushed to the front of the bus and held her foot on the brake until first responders arrived.
She says she "just wanted to do the right thing."
None of the eight passengers on the bus were injured.
The driver has not been identified, and his cause of death has not been released.
The Nashua Transit System released a statement saying they are "saddened by the loss of our driver."
