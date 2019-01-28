Jumpy market gives young investors first big test of resolve

FILE- In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo Marcus Harris poses at his home in Spring, Texas. Harris is a 35-year-old internal-medicine physician in the Houston area. Last summer, when stocks were setting record after record, Harris felt confident that he would be able to handle a severe downturn, even though he had yet to experience one in his five years of investing. When the market started skidding on worries about a slowing economy and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, though, Harris acknowledges he felt some trepidation. David J. Phillip, FIle AP Photo