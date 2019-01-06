Russian space agency bemoans head’s canceled US trip

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Director General of the Russia state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin walks in Baikonur airport, in Kazakhstan. Russia’s space agency is complaining that the invitation for its head to visit the U.S. has been cancelled without informing the organization. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has told The Washington Post on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 that he has rescinded the invitation to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin after several senators raised complaints. Pool Photo via AP, file Yuri Kochetkov