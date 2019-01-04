California utility assessing finances amid wildfire links

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, protester J. Redwoods with Mask Oakland is interviewed by media after a hearing at the Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco. The parent company of California's largest utility said Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, it is assessing its finances and structure in its effort to confront a growing liability threat from wildfires blamed on the company. Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., could face billions of dollars in potential liability involving the fires in California, some of which have already been linked to equipment operated by the company. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo