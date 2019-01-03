Danish train crash toll up to 8 after more bodies found

Rescue workers at the site of a train accident on Great Belt Bridge in Nyborg, in Denmark, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. At least six people were killed and 16 others injured early Wednesday when a Danish passenger train apparently hit falling cargo from a passing freight train as it crossed a bridge linking central Denmark's islands. Police spokesman Lars Braemhoej said that while "we do not know precisely what caused the accident," one possible cause was that cargo from a passing freight train fell off and hit the passenger train. He added there was "considerable damage" on the passenger train. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Tim Kildeborg Jensen