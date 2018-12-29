Lampert’s hedge fund makes last-minute bid to save Sears

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, a sign in the window at Sears promises that "This isn't goodbye," at the Livingston Mall in Livingston, N.J. Sears is closing 80 more stores as it teeters on the brink of liquidation. The 130-year old retailer set a deadline of Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely. Ted Shaffrey AP Photo