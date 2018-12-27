National Business

North Korea ‘Singapore shops’ reveal familiar sanction gaps

By ERIC TALMADGE Associated Press

December 27, 2018 07:09 PM

In this Dec. 21, 2018, photo, a North Korean woman walks outside Bugsae Shop, also known as the "Singapore Shop," in Pyongyang, North Korea. Despite the unwanted publicity of a criminal trial for one of their main suppliers, business is booming at Pyongyang's "Singapore shops," which sell everything from Ukrainian vodka to brand-name knock-offs from China. The stores stock many of the very things United Nations' sanctions banning trade in luxury goods are intended to block and provide a nagging reminder that not all potential trade partners are lining up behind the U.N.'s pronouncements or the Trump administration's policy of maximum pressure on the North. Especially when there's a buck, or a few million bucks, to be made.
PYONGYANG, North Korea

Business is booming in the "Singapore shops" that sell to North Korea's elite and foreign visitors everything from Ukrainian vodka to brand-name knock-offs from China.

The stores stock many of the very things U.N. sanctions banning trade in luxury goods are intended to block.

And it's a nagging reminder that not everyone conforms to the U.S. policy of imposing maximum pressure on North Korea. Especially when there's millions to be made.

The well-stocked shelves belie the hit its supplies must have taken with the arrest of its former Singaporean supplier.

Ng Kheng Wah was charged on July 18 and granted bail. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 17. For each offense under the U.N. sanctions act, Ng faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail plus fines.

