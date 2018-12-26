Markets Right Now: Stocks opening higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening strongly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, with real estate, raw materials and energy stocks leading a broad rebound from Monday's steep losses.
Twitter jumped 4.6 percent and Mastercard gained 3.9 percent in early trading, the biggest gainers as traders returned from the Christmas holiday.
Retail stocks also enjoyed large gains: Macy's is up 3.6 percent, Kohl's up 3.1 percent and Walmart up 2.4 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 223 points or 1 percent to 22,013. The S&P 500 is up 33 points or 1.4 percent at 2,384. The Nasdaq Composite is up 116 points or 1.9 percent at 6,311.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.76 percent.
