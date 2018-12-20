Funerals a day apart for Chicago officers killed by train

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary. Gary and another officer Eduardo Marmolejo were fatally struck by a train as they investigated a report of gunshots on the city's far South Side, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Chicago. Gary's funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File) AP