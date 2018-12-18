AP source: Matt Harvey, Angels agree to $11M, 1-year deal

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The person spoke Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. John Minchillo, File AP Photo