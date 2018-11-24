City Hall: Wireless providers eye public land for 5G towers

City Hall says wireless providers are targeting over 20 locations on public land in Sioux Falls as future 5G cell tower sites.
The Argus Leader reports that city officials are working to set up a licensing process to let Verizon Wireless and other telecommunication companies start putting fifth generation micro-towers on city light poles, water towers and buildings as soon as 2019.
The Sioux Falls Power and Light Division unveiled the proposed licensing system this week. Companies would pay a $500 application fee to affix cell towers onto light polls or other public facilities; if approved, applicants would pay $25 for a permit.
Light Superintendent Jerry Jongeling says he can't disclose public locations being eyed for 5G towers until telecommunication companies formally file applications. He says people can expect them in "various areas" around the city.
