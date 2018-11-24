Lord & Taylor prepares to say goodbye to Fifth Avenue

FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2007 file photo, pedestrians peer into Lord & Taylor’s holiday window display at the retailer’s flagship store in New York. For generations, the lavish, theatrical holiday displays in the windows of the Lord & Taylor on Fifth Avenue helped define Christmas in New York. Lord & Taylor plans to close its longtime Fifth Avenue flagship in January 2019 after one last blowout sale. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo