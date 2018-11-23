Czech government faces no-confidence vote over PM’s scandal

Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ fraud scandal. Babis faces charges that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, including his son, Andrej Babis, Jr. Babis denies wrongdoing. Petr David Josek AP Photo