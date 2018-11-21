2 premiers and no government: Crisis confuses Sri Lankans

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, newly appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, center, sits to talk with supporters at a Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Two men each claim to be the prime minister. Lawmakers are exchanging blows in Parliament. A former finance minister says the country is on the brink of an “economic anarchy.” Despite the crisis gripping Sri Lanka when the president fired his prime minister but Parliament refused to accept his choice for a replacement, life hasn’t collapsed - thanks to the efficient bureaucracy that keeps the wheels of administration turning. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo