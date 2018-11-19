David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

FILE- In this May 10, 2005, file photo shoppers head for David’s Bridal in Sunset Hill, Mo. David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection, though it says there is no danger for customers who have ordered dresses, and operations will continue as before as the company restructures. The retailer said Monday, Nov. 19, that the expected move will wipe out more than $400 million in long-term debt. James A. Finley, File AP Photo