Holiday shopping outlook for state ready for release

Economic forecasters are ready to present an outlook for Ohio retailers ahead of Black Friday and the December sales season.
The annual forecast from the University of Cincinnati is in conjunction with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants. It uses sales data, employment and wage figures, consumer confidence and a variety of other economic indicators to project spending.
The forecast Monday also will break down its projections by Ohio metro areas.
The Washington-based National Retail Federation trade group says a nationwide survey found that consumers say they will spend an average of $1,007 during the holiday season, up 4.1 percent from last year's survey findings.
Comments