Super weed Palmer amaranth now in 5 North Dakota counties

FILE - This Aug. 5, 2018, file photo provided by AG Outfitter LLC, shows a weed called Palmer amaranth in McIntosh County, N.D. The super weed that can devastate corn and soybean crops has now been found in five North Dakota counties, but a university expert says there is still hope for preventing a widespread infestation of Palmer amaranth in the state. The aggressive pigweed species can grow as tall as 7 feet and produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. It’s strong enough to stop combines and resist many herbicides. AG Outfitter LLC via AP, File Bruce Kusler