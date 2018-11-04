Artists, craftsmen open doors for weekend event

New Hampshire artists and craftsmen are greeting visitors at their studios and businesses this weekend for an annual event to promote the state's creative economy.
Now in its 13th year, New Hampshire Open Doors is organized by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. Participants around the state will be offering tours, demonstrations and refreshments as they show off their art, crafts, food and other items. This year's event features everything from blown glass and jewelry studios to a smokehouse, a chocolatier and an alpaca farm.
Visitors who collect signatures from the various locations can win a 2018 League of NH Craftsmen Annual Ornament, tickets to the league's annual craft fair or a supporting membership to the league.
