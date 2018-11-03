Bear specialist Erik Wenum has 30 years of wildlife work

This photo taken Sept. 8, 2018, shows Erik Wenum of Fish, Wildlife and Parks assessing a young black bear that had climbed a tree in a Kalispell neighborhood near Kalispell Middle School in Kalispell, Mont. The bear was safely rescued by Kalispell Police, Flahtead County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, Kalispell Fire, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. At least seven calls came into the the 911 Call Center with reports of the bear in the Three Mile Drive area and in the community garden. The Daily Inter Lake via AP Brenda Ahearn