Economist: NKorea eying Swiss, Singaporean-style success

In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 photo, a man rides his electric bike as the Tower of the Juche Idea is silhouetted agains the sunrise in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is exploring a grand plan to become a regional transportation hub, inspired in part by the successes of Singapore and Switzerland, and would be open to joining world financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund if current member states give up their “hostile” policies toward it, a senior government economist has told The Associated Press. Dita Alangkara AP Photo