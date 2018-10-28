Owner of well-known Salt Lake City record store retiring

A small record store in Salt Lake City that sells vinyls has managed to survive 40 years despite records long ago being eclipsed by CDs and streaming music.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Randy Stinson is retiring after four successful decades and will hand over Randy's Record Shop in Salt Lake City to his son. The modest store experienced a revival in the 2000s when vinyl records started making a comeback.
The store was featured in the Travel Channel's list of eight must-see American record stores, cementing the store's reputation.
Stinson has 10,000 records in his garage and juke box filled with old rock n' roll songs he grew up with.
