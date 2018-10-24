Asia shares skid, Tokyo down 3.6 pct, after rout on Wall St

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 in Tokyo. Shares fell moderately in Asia on Thursday after another torrent of selling gripped Wall Street overnight, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting more than 600 points and erasing its gains for the year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index sank sharply on the open but leveled off, regaining some lost ground. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo