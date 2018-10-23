Bookmaker William Hill sues FanDuel over ‘how to bet’ guide

This July 14, 2018, photo shows a display screen showing the baseball bets available at the FanDuel sports book in East Rutherford, N.J., on the first day the facility offered it. On Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, bookmaker William Hill sued FanDuel, alleging that FanDuel copied William Hill’s “How To Bet” Guide nearly word-for-word. Wayne Parry AP Photo