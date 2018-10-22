US seeking to boost LNG exports to Japan, rest of Asia

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette speaks with journalist during a media roundtable session in Tokyo Monday Oct. 22, 2018. A top U.S. energy official says Asia is the center of growth in energy demand and offers a great opportunity to expand American liquefied natural gas exports. Brouillette told reporters Monday that the U.S. is working with Japan and others to build facilities for U.S. LNG exports and improve their energy security. Japan is the world’s biggest importer of LNG. Mari Yamaguchi AP Photo