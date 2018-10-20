Submarine Vermont being christened at Connecticut shipyard

A christening ceremony is being held at a Connecticut shipyard for the Navy's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine.
Dignitaries have gathered to watch the christening of a submarine that will become the USS Vermont at Saturday's event at Electric Boat, the Groton-based contractor that builds attack submarines with Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
Vermont is the 19th vessel in the Virginia class of submarines, which are designed to carry out a wide range of missions, including surveillance work and the delivery of Special Operations forces.
The submarine's sponsor is Gloria Valdez, who retired recently as a deputy assistant secretary of the Navy overseeing naval shipbuilding programs. She's witnessed previous 12 christenings.
Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch says the submarine represents the "mutual respect that every person involved in this project has."
