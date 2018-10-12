Schuette, Whitmer trade shots in 1st gubernatorial debate

Republican Bill Schuette on Friday criticized his opponent for governor as an "extreme," tax-raising candidate who accomplished nothing as a lawmaker, while Democrat Gretchen Whitmer touted her bipartisan work to expand Medicaid and said the attorney general continually filed lawsuits to "rip" coverage away from people.
The two also traded shots over the prosecution of sexual abuser Larry Nassar, Flint's water crisis and the roads in their first head-to-head debate at Grand Rapids' WOOD-TV studios.
Schuette, who has trailed in polls, said he would eliminate a 2007 income tax increase that was backed by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and Whitmer, who was a state senator then, to help balance the budget in the recession.
"When she says she's going to fix the roads, she's going to raise your darn taxes. She wants to raise gas taxes. It's an extreme agenda that would drive us back," Schuette said.
Whitmer said she crossed the aisle to help GOP Gov. Rick Snyder make 680,000 more people eligible for government health insurance under the federal health law. She accused Schuette of only addressing problems for media attention and said spending at least $2 billion more a year on road and bridge projects would save motorists from hundreds of dollars a year in vehicle repairs caused by potholes.
"I put a real plan on the table to fix the damn roads. Bill Schuette's plan is two steps — get elected and then figure it out. We deserve better and can do better," Whitmer said.
The two are vying to succeed Snyder, who is term-limited, in what is a top race for Democrats nationally. The candidates will meet for their second, final debate on Oct. 24 in Detroit.
