Asian shares fall on reports China-US trade talks put off

A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Shares have fallen in Asia after China rebuffed a plan for talks with the U.S. on resolving their dispute over trade and technology. Shares fell in Hong Kong, India and Australia, while markets in Japan, South Korea and elsewhere were closed Monday for national holidays. The slow start to the week followed a mixed close Friday on Wall Street, where an afternoon sell-off erased modest gains for the S&P 500 that had the benchmark index on track to eke out its own record high for much of the day. Vincent Yu AP Photo