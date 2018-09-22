China summons US envoys over sanctions linked to Russia deal

In this May 11, 2018, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber from the People’s Liberation Army air force fly in formation during patrol that included the Luzon Straits also known as Bashi Straits near Taiwan. China has summoned the American ambassador and the defense attache and recalled its navy commander from a U.S. trip to deliver a strong protest against economic sanctions Washington lodged over the purchase of Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missile equipment. The Defense Ministry says the U.S. had no right to interfere in Chinese military cooperation with Russia. The U.S. says the purchase of the weapons violates a law punishing Moscow for interfering in U.S. elections. Xinhua via AP, File Liu Rui