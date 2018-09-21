The United Nations that Kofi Annan served pays tribute

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2010, file photo, former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan speaks at the World Food Prize Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa. Two secretaries-general and diplomats from the world that Kofi Annan served for nearly 45 years paid tribute to him at the United Nations, but the most moving words were from his wife and son who urged people everywhere to continue his fight for a fairer and peaceful planet. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo