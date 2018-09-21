Urban timber harvest plan spurs anger

In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 photo, Doug Heiken, Conservation and Restoration Coordinator, Oregon Wild, stands next to a large Douglas Fir snag that appears to be tagged as a wildlife tree in the 100-acre parcel of U.S. Bureau of Land Management land Seneca Sawmills Co. secured the rights to cut in Springfield, Ore. The land is adjacent to the Thurston Hills Natural Area. The Register-Guard via AP Andy Nelson